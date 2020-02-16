Jamaican to be deported after overstaying in Guyana

A Jamaican national who pleaded guilty to overstaying in Guyana, was fined and ordered to be deported on Friday.

The convict, Embar Barker, had overstayed by 10 months, according to media reports.

It was reported that the Jamaican was given permission to be in the country for the period of October 18, 2018 to April 27, 2019.

However, he failed to leave the country and was apprehended by the police on February 10 this year. No further details of the circumstances leading up to his arrest were ascertained.

Following his guilty plea, Barker was immediately fined Guyanese $30,000, with an alternative of one month in prison.

As soon as the fine is paid or the sentence is served, Barker is to be deported to Jamaica.