Jamaica Scorpions take day one honours in Trelawny

Jamaica Scorpions have taken day one honours in their fifth-round fixture of the regional four-day championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium on Thursday.

Electing to bat first in the bottom-of-the-table fixture, the Hurricanes were restricted to 215 for nine at the close of play despite two batsmen making half-centuries.

Terence Ward (53 not out from 137 balls) and opener Montcin Hodge (52 from 118 balls) scored half-centuries at the venue which was hosting the regional championship for the first time in 11 years.

Amir Jangoo supported well with 35 from 85 balls.

Left-arm spinner Patrick Harty led the bowling for the Scorpions with four for 41 from 22 overs.

Off-spinner Pete Salmon, who took seven wickets on his debut in the previous round to lead the Scorpions to a seven-run victory over five-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars, could only bag the wicket of Hodge. He ended the day with one for 39 from 25 overs.

Derval Green, Nicholas Gordon and Nkruma Bonner also secured a wicket.

Over at Kensington Oval in Barbados: Third-place Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are trailing new leaders Barbados Pride by 157 runs with nine wickets in hand in their top-of-the-table fixture.

Barbados Pride, sent in to bat, were bowled out for 209 in 59.5 overs and in their reply, the Red Force reached 52 for one at the close of play.

Over at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada: Fourth-place Windward Islands Volcanoes, sent in to bat, were 212 for six at stumps against second-place Guyana Jaguars. Captain Kaven Hodge has so far top-scored for the Volcanoes with 53 from 164 balls.