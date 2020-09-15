Jamaica records two more COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases

An additional two COVID-19 related deaths and 109 new cases have been recorded across Jamaica in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The deceased are a 44 year old female from Manchester with a history of hypertension and diabetes, and a 87 year old female from Clarendon with a history of hypertension, the ministry posted on its website.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the coronavirus in Jamaica to 46.

The 109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours bring the total number cases on record for the island to 4,042. Recoveries increased by two, bringing total recoveries to 1,163.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 64 are females and 45 are males, with ages ranging from five to 87 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Thomas (19), St James (18), Portland (16), St Catherine (14), Trelawny (eight), St Elizabeth (five), Clarendon (four), and Hanover (two).

Twenty-three moderately ill patients and eight critically ill patients are among the 2,743 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.