Ja joins UN to condemn human rights abuses and protect minorities

Jamaica has again supported a United Nations General Assembly resolution aimed at protecting vulnerable people globally.

The country supported the UN assembly in approving its resolution which sought to condemn human rights abuses against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rape and deaths in detention.

The 193-member body, which included Jamaica, voted 134-9, with 28 abstentions, on Friday, December 27, 2019 in favour of the resolution.

The nine countries that voted against the resolution to protect the Rohingya Muslims from atrocities were Belarus, Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

The countries which opted to abstain included St Vincent and the Grenadines, India, Nepal, Japan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela and Zambia.

Despite general assembly resolutions not being legally binding, but rather reflecting world opinion, it also called on Myanmar’s government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against the Rohingya and other minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states of the country.

A Buddhist-majority Asian country, Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be “Bengalis” from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations.

According to media reports, nearly all Rohingya Muslims have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

The Rohingya crisis, as it has been termed, exploded in August 2017 when Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in the Rakhine State in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh, and to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

According to media reports, "the resolution expressed alarm at the continuing influx of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh over the past four decades – now numbering 1.1 million, including 744,000 who arrived since August 2017 – ‘in the aftermath of atrocities committed by the security and armed forces of Myanmar'”.

The assembly also expressed alarm at an independent international fact-finding mission’s findings “of gross human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities” by the security forces, which the mission said “undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law”.

The resolution further called for an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities.

But Myanmar’s UN ambassador, Hau Do Suan, fired back and argued that the resolution was “another classic example of double standards (and) selective and discriminatory application of human rights norms” designed “to exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar”.

He further contended that the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine state, and did not recognise his government's efforts to address the challenges of the Rohingya crisis.