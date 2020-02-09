International body ranks Jamaica relatively highly in bribery matrix

Globally recognised anti-bribery organisation, TRACE International, has ranked Jamaica’s public officials above 10 other Caribbean states in its field of engagement.

According to the 2019 Bribery Risk Matrix by TRACE, Jamaica is ranked at 50 of the 200 countries that were examined, which is second best in the region, with St Vincent and the Grenadines at 49.

In the report that focuses on business bribery risk, Barbados is ranked at 66, The Bahamas 81, Trinidad and Tobago 115, Cuba 144, and Haiti 170.

The matrix, first done in 2014, had an overall risk score and risk scores in business interactions with government, anti-bribery deterrence and enforcement, government and civil service transparency, and the capacity for civil society oversight.

Among the factors noted for Jamaica’s relatively favourable ranking are government and financial transparency, freedom of the press and civil society institutions.

To compile the ranking, TRACE used data from international agencies, such as CEPII Institutional Profiles Database, the World Bank Group Doing Business and Enterprise Surveys, the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index, the United Nations’ E-Government Development Index, and Reporters Without Border’s World Press Freedom Index.