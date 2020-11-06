Pressing issues to be addressed during Caribbean Environment Week

Many of the Caribbean’s most pressing issues related to sustainable economies and eco-friendly solutions will be addressed in a series of daily discussions from November 9 to 13, 2020, free and open to the public online.

The inaugural Caribbean Environment Week, under the theme “Bold Steps Towards a Sustainable Future,” will be presented by Live ECCO and Environmental Solutions Limited (ESL).

Caribbean Environment Week 2020 represents a concentrated effort to tackle a range of environmental challenges impacting the region, and to point to workable “green” solutions. Tight, focused but free-flowing discussions with guest speakers from Jamaica, Trinidad, UK, and the Cayman Islands will examine issues such as solid waste management, financing for sustainability, youth activism, and urban planning for resilience. The overarching, ever-present phenomenon of climate change, which is affecting every aspect of our economy and livelihoods, will be factored into the discussions.

The conversations will take place with a range of regional and international speakers and will be live streaming online on the Zoom platform and on YouTube at @LiveECCO from the offices of the Branson Centre and from the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) in Kingston, Jamaica.

The full week’s agenda and registration details for the Zoom event are available at: www.LiveECCO.com/CEW20. For updates throughout the week, we invite you to check the Live ECCO and ESL social media channels.

Caribbean Environment Week is the brainchild of Shelly-Ann Dunkley, Founder and CEO of Live ECCO.

“In the Caribbean we face a range of environmental challenges. We are looking for and proposing pointers to the way forward,” said Dunkley. “We have identified many of the problems and established many goals. Now is the time to move to the planning and implementation of ideas – large and small. At the end of the week we aim to come up with a list of clear pointers, which we will present to our expert panelists, stakeholders, and followers on social media. The idea is to create an increased level of awareness and activism from people across the region and take a step forward. We are delighted at the overwhelming support we have received for the event!”

“We are excited to partner with Live ECCO on this inaugural series,” said Eleanor Jones, ESL Chairman and CEO. “At ESL, we are committed to facilitating harmony between development and the environment, as climate change continues to impact our economy and society. Setting aside this week for analysis and reflection should offer us a space to examine some fundamental issues that we hope will inform stakeholders and policymakers. We have a tremendous lineup of expert speakers and we are looking forward to hearing their perspectives and identifying possible future actions from their determinations. We believe this platform will enable a clear-headed, fresh approach, putting Nature at the heart of our planning as we work through the current global challenges.”

Dunkley expressed her thanks to the sponsors who have come on board for the week: Scotiabank, JUNK (Cayman), Coca-Cola and Cayman Business Solutions. “I would especially like to thank all of our guest speakers, who have given their time to provide expert advice and knowledge sharing. We are also delighted to have a distinguished lineup of partners from the Caribbean and beyond sharing their perspectives. We look forward to welcoming our online audience, answering their questions, and finding solutions while enlightening our people on their impact and how they can contribute to a healthy and sustainable environment.”