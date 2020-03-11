Gov’t announces 50% reduction in JACRA fees

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Floyd Green, says the ministry has effected a 50 per cent cut in the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) fees on certain agricultural commodities.

In a tweet announcing the rate cut on Tuesday, Green said the move was agreed between MICAF and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and was intended to stimulate “agriculture growth and investment.”

Effective April 1st all JACRA Fees will be cut by 50% in a move agreed between @micafjamaica @AudleyShaw and @DrNigelClarkeJa to stimulate agriculture, growth and investment. #MovingInTheRightDirection — Floyd Green (@floydgreenja) March 10, 2020

JACRA introduced new charges on a list of commodities in April 2018, which resulted in producers crying foul.

Fees were imposed on growers and processors, with various non-agricultural traders also caught up in the net as importers of raw materials and finished goods.

The group faced an increase in the cost of business as a result. JACRA placed the cess on six crops primarily - turmeric, ginger, pimento, coffee, cocoa and coconut.

The cess was used to fund the agency’s operations, with rates ranging from 18 US cents to US$2.40 per kilogramme, with coffee facing the highest charges.

Gusland McCook, acting director general of JACRA told Loop News on Wednesday that he would be unable to comment as he was not yet advised.

Managing Director/President at Mavis Bank Coffee Factory Norman Grant said he would reserve comments until JACRA was advised.

So too did Coffee Traders Limited Managing Director Jason Sharp.

“I don’t have enough details on exactly what fees will be reduced. Once I have more details I will let you know,” Sharp told Loop News.

However, the announcement by Green was quickly embraced by Salada Foods Limited.

On Wednesday General Manager Dianna Blake Bennett told Loop News: “This is definitely a win for Salada and other roasters and will surely benefit the sector.”

Salada General Manager Dianna Blake

Salada imports green beans to combine this with local coffee in manufacturing instant coffee and has been pointing to the reduction in profit and increase in costs for local consumers, as a result of the JACRA cess charge.

It was noted that the private labelling segment of the business was also adversely affected by the introduction of the cess on imported green coffee beans.

Blake-Bennett also said that so far exports were unaffected by the spread of the coronavirus which is cramping international trade.

“To date we have not seen a fall out in our exports, a number of export customers had just received their orders ahead of the coronavirus spread in the US and Canada. We are monitoring our export markets closely.”

Salada, a major producer of instant coffee for the Caribbean market, is for 2020 planning to introduce two new products, a premium coffee and a line extension of ginger teas in 2020. They are mainly targeted at the US market.

The company recorded $1.11 billion in revenue for 2019 at, seven per cent higher than $1.04 billion in 2018.

Under the impact of cess charges, operating profit fell to $169.98 million, 37 per cent lower than the $270.07 in 2018.

Net profit for the year was $141.37 million, lower than last year’s $219.17 million.