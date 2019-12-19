GOJ to close deal on shares in Trans Jamaican Highway

The Government of Jamaica (GOJ) will this week acquire all of the issued ordinary share capital in Trans Jamaican Highway (TJH) from international investors to list same on the Jamaica Stock Exchange by January 2020.

Loop News was told by informed sources today that the deal will close on Friday, December 20, paving the way for what the source described as “the largest IPO in the history of Jamaica and maybe the Caribbean.”

“It will be the first infrastructure company to be listed in the Caribbean and this will bring a new level of sophistication to the market where valuations will now focus on IRR (the internal rate of return) rather than multiples of BV or P/E ratios,” the source said.

Steven Gooden, who leads NCB Capital Markets, the private sector company responsible for brokering the deal and handling the pending IPO said he could not make any comment.

The Jamaican government is taking over toll concessionaire TJH, from its French owners and other international investors.

International investors in the highway are Bouygues Travaux, with 13.2 million of 27 million ordinary shares; Vinci Concessions of France, with 6.8 million shares; The International Finance Corporation with 4.6 million shares; and Societe de Promotion et de Participation Pour la Coopération Economique SA of France, which holds 2.4 million shares.

Jamaica’s National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) under the old arrangement held a single share.

Loop News reached out to NROCC Chairman Phillip Henriques but he was not responsive up to press time.

However, other sources close to the transaction commented, “NROCC will be executing the largest transactions in the region and the first of its kind.”

The source said that the IPO, targeted for January 2020, would introduce “a great asset for all pension funds or long term investors. The highway runs from Portmore to Mineral Heights.”

The GOJ, according to some estimates, might be seeking to raise $11 billion with the expectation that subscription to the TransJamaican IPO will far exceed the 30,000 that went after Wigton Wind Farm Limited, another government entity which was listed on the JSE in August 2019.

Wigton was divested through JSE earlier this year, with shares offer at $0.50 cents per unit. The government raised $5.5 billion in an offer that was oversubscribed.

No financial details on the highway are available. However, it is estimated that the company sees revenues of about $9 million daily from its Portmore leg, the most highly trafficked toll booth of all its collection points.

The East-West toll road network, which is operated through Jamaica Infrastructure Operator, includes T1, a 43.5-kilometre stretch between Kingston and May Pen, Clarendon, with a connection through Spanish Town, St Catherine, and T2, a 6.4-kilometre stretch that runs between Kingston and Portmore.