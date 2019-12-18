Gatorade signs Reggae Boy Peter-Lee Vassell as Brand Ambassador

Reggae Boy Peter-Lee Vassell has been announced as Gatorade’s newest brand ambassador on Wednesday at the Pepsi Cola Jamaica office, in a signing ceremony.

Speaking about the partnership, the 21-year-old from St James stated, "I’m grateful and honoured knowing that Gatorade is an international brand and I get to represent them, especially as a young player. I’m looking forward to a partnership where we grow together."

Michael Lopez Castillo, commercial manager of Pepsi Cola Jamaica expressed his delight.

“The move is a reiteration of Gatorade’s commitment to encouraging young athletes and partnering with them on their athletic journey by helping them improve their performance through delivering proper hydration. Peter takes being proud to be a Jamaican to another level and we want to be there with him on his journey. We are proud to partner with him and welcome him to team Gatorade.”

Reggae Boy Peter-Lee Vassell (centre) greets Cornelia Nathan (right), brand manager for Gatorade while Michael Lopez Castillo (left), commercial manager for Pepsi Cola Jamaica, looks on.

Explaining the company’s decision, brand manager, Cornelia Nathan further added, “Peter personifies the spirit of the brand through his persevering attitude and unwavering spirit. We believe that Gatorade is the perfect fit to partner with him as he sets out on his blossoming football journey.”

The midfielder is currently signed to Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Football Club.

He was selected as the number 40th pick by Los Angeles Football Club in the 2019 US Major League Soccer (MLS) Draft in January.

Vassell was selected in the second round as the 16th pick.

He is one of the few players who was not selected out of college, as he has been playing professionally for Harbour View FC since 2017.