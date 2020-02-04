Etana ready to 'Spread Love' in California

Reggae singer Etana, who is nominated in the reggae vocalist category at this year's International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), is looking forward to pushing along with her Spread Love tour in February even as she relishes her latest nomination.

"I.R.A.W.M.A is a very good vehicle for the reggae industry, and one of the longest standing reggae awards show in our art form, so big ups to I.R.A.W.M.A for continuing to support the industry," Etana said.

Etana is nominated alongside Lila Ike, Koffee and Queen Ifrica in the best reggae vocalist category. The announcement was made at the event's media launch held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday evening. The awards ceremony is slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott on March 29.

Etana recently returned to Jamaica after performing at three shows in Australia in January 2020. One of the events was held in the city of Sydney at Red Rattler Theatre, while the other two were held at Seaworks venue and at Bar204 Up, Close & Personal in Melbourne, Australia. Etana also performed at the One Love Festival in New Zealand in front of a sold-out audience of 10,000.

"I really loved the interaction with the fans in Australia and New Zealand, they are amazing reggae fans and it feels great to be an ambassador for the artform in locations as far as Australia and New Zealand, it just goes to show the amazing impact of reggae music," she said.

She will be co-headlining a string of shows between February 5th to 9th alongside celebrated reggae band, Black Uhuru in California.

The shows will be held at Moe's on February 5th, Goldfield Trading post on February 6th, Longbords Pacifica on February 7th, Long Beach on February 8th and Brooklyn Bowl- Las Vegas on February 9th.

She is currently in studio recording her 7th studio album which will be released on her Freemind Music label during the summer 2020.



"The year 2020 is already shaping up to be a challenging but exciting one as I will be working with several producers on my new album project," she said.



She will be releasing singles and videos during this year's month-long Reggae Month festivities.