DPP to establish social media policy after deputy's controversial post

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) will be establishing a social media policy for members of staff, following uproar on Twitter over posts by Deputy DPP, Adley Duncan.

In a two-page letter dated Monday, January 13, DPP Paula Llewellyn implored staff to act responsibly on social media, as she said that any bad behaviour would reflect negatively on the Office of the DPP, which is an entity of high esteem.

She said the new policy will be crafted by a team that will be working to upgrade the office’s website, with the input of staff members.

Llewellyn... It is hoped that this will give guidance and protection.

In the controversial posts last week, Duncan stated that he had recently been robbed of an iPad at home before sharing that, while the burglary was taking place, he was in bed doing “something that people who live alone do and the evidence was on my stomach when I ran outside naked”.

He continued, “I grabbed a pair of pants from the couch when I was running out and put them on while I was running. Didn’t do much to conceal anything on my stomach which in any event I only remembered was there long after many conversations with my neighbours.”

Some Twitter followers criticised Duncan for sharing too much information about the incident, while others sympathised with the deputy DPP.

In her letter, Llewellyn said, “I had hoped that self-regulation, given the fact that we are all professionals, would have been the desireable path chosen by everyone. Alas for some of us, this has proven to be a difficult path to trod. I now indicate that a proposed social media policy for the ODPP, binding on all staff is to be drafted, settled and implemented going forward.

“It is hoped that this will give guidance and protection of the professional experience and career objectives of every member of staff whilst protecting the positive image of the ODPP and all team members from any action that may tend to bring the office into disrepute,” Llewellyn said.

While indicating to staff that she is not on social media, Llewellyn advised that social media has positives, however, it can also bring “unfortunate experiences”, which can be made worse by trolls and individuals with ill will and malicious intent.

Llewellyn told the staff that their indiscretions on social media could bring the ODPP into disrepute and ridicule, as well as their own professional career.

She said, “Technically speaking, the posting of material on social media in your personal capacity is a right that all persons enjoy irrespective of your station in life or position. However, once you are on the establishment of the ODPP, you become a public servant.

“If you are a legal officer, you represent the Director of Public Prosecutions herself and the dignity surrounding that high office; and whether you like it or not, you will be so identified by all members of the public.

“So for most persons, the personal and professional identities become blurred especially if you have a high professional public profile. This would be achieved by being an officer representing the DPP in any forum,” she said.