CWI wish Courtney Browne and wife full recovery following car accident

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has sent its best wishes to former West Indies wicket keeper Courtney Browne, and his wife Tricia, who were involved in a serious car accident in Barbados just before Christmas.

Courtney, who is also a former CWI chairman of selectors, and Tricia were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. It has been reported that Courtney suffered a broken leg and hand as well as internal bleeding with Tricia suffering from chest and lower abdominal pain.

Dominic Warne, CWI's Communications Director said, "All of the players, staff and directors of Cricket West Indies are so saddened to hear of this serious accident, especially at a time year when families and friends are coming together to spend time with one another.

"We wish Courtney and Tricia Browne a speedy and full recovery and hope to hear good news of their recovery in the days ahead. We also pass our condolences to the family of Mr Michael McLean who so sadly lost his life in this accident."