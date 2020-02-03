CPJ sees growth in equity but not stock price

Outgoing CEO of Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Limited (CPJ), Dr David Lowe grew the balance sheet of the food and logistics company during periods of heavy competition - but minority shareholders didn’t see much benefit.

CPJ on Friday advised that it engaged Lowe as a consultant which took effect on January 31, 2020, the effective date of his resignation.

“Given his knowledge and tenure with the company, he will provide consulting support to the company,” CPJ stated.

Lowe grew CPJ’s equity by US$2.5 million, or 13 per cent, over his three-and-a-half years as CEO. It moved from US$19.3 million in June 2016 when he assumed the position of CEO to US$21.8 million as at September 2019, the latest data.

Minority shareholders gained roughly 3 per cent on their investment in the stock over his tenure (excluding dividends) with a brief period of spikes.

Lowe took over CPJ with a stock market valuation of $5.15 billion and left with a valuation of $5.3 billion. The movement, however, underperformed the exchange, which gained above 30 per cent per annum.

He became CEO on June 1, 2016, with the stock at $4.68 and it closed at $4.81 on his final day as CEO.

CPJ is one of the few profitable junior market stocks that has not tripled since listing.

It listed in June 2011 at $2 a share and closed at $4.81 on Friday. The year prior to listing it held equity of US$15.5 million as at June 2010.