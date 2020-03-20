Coronavirus: Jamaica declares two days of prayer and fasting

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has issued a proclamation declaring two days of national prayer and fasting as Jamaica battles the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The period of prayer and fasting begins 6pm Friday, March 20 and ends 6pm Sunday, March 22.

According to Allen, the prayers over the two days should be for:

- Containment and elimination of COVID-19

- Healing for those infected by COVID-I9

- Cure (vaccine) for the disease

- Combatting the economic fallout

- Enablement and protection of all medical professionals in the performance of their duties

- The poor, needy, elderly and vulnerable in the society

- The security forces

- The Government, the Church, the Private Sector and all non-government organisations (NGOs) involved in the fight against COV1D-19

- The members of the international community who presently suffer as a result of COVID-19

A call for a national day of prayer was made by Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, in his budget presentation earlier this week. To support his call, Phillips noted that the majority of Jamaicans continue to believe in a higher power. He posited that the time has come for the country to extend its collective faith “as we seek His intervention to overcome (our) current challenges”.

He also indicated that he would be asking the Governor General to declare the period of prayer.

“Let us remember the Almighty Power of God who leads forth in beauty over all this fair land, be thou our ruler, guardian, guide and stay. It would be of comfort to our God-fearing people if this country was to declare a National Day of Prayer at a time such as this,” said Phillips.

“I propose to write to his excellency, the governor general, hopefully with the support of the prime minster, that he declares such a day,” the Opposition leader added.