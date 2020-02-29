Cops issue advisory ahead of sound system showdown

The police are advising members of the public who will be attending the Reggae Night 2020 Echoes of Sound System, which is slated to be held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St. Andrew on Saturday, February 29, that no weapons will be allowed at the venue.

Police in a release said licensed firearm holders who wish to attend the function are to make the necessary preparations to have their weapon securely locked away. Also, the organizers of the event will be making special arrangements for the storage of firearms.

"The police will be vigilant and will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to all unlawful activities that might be associated with this event," the release stated.