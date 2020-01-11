Chris Gayle wants to play cricket until he is 45

Jamaica and West Indies batsman, the big-hitting Chris Gayle has said he wants to continue playing cricket until he is 45-years-old.

Gayle, who is currently plying his trade in the Bangladesh Premier League, has also indicated that he is available for this year's Twenty20 World Cup according to BBC Sports.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODI) in February but reversed his decision after the World Cup.

Gayle has not played an ODI since his 301st game for West Indies against India in August 2019.

" The body is feeling good. I am sure I am getting younger as the days go on," Gayle said.

Gayle took a break from cricket at the end of 2019 and was not involved in West Indies' recent ODI series win over Ireland .



"Forty-five is a good number. Let's target 45. I think that's a good number," he said.

According to the self-styled ‘Universe Boss’ "A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game."

West Indies won the last edition of the Twenty World Cup in 2016 when they beat England in a thrilling final in Kolkata.

They will defend their title in Australia in November.

"The door is open for a chance. Let's see what happens," Gayle said when asked about selection for the event.

"I have left the option open to hear back from them (West Indies selectors) as well and see if they want the Universe Boss."

Meanwhile, Gayle has also endorsed Pakistan as “one of the safest places” in the world, weeks after Test cricket returned to the country after a decade.

No Test-playing nation had visited Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Last month, it was the Sri Lankan national team, albeit a weakened one, that became the first elite side team to tour the country since that attack almost a decade ago.

When Gayle was asked by a newspaper in Bangladesh if Pakistan is a safe country for cricket he responded, “Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?”

Gayle is currently playing for Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).