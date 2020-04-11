Caribbean American diaspora loses stalwart to COVID-19

The Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) is remembering its founder Dr Roy Hastick, who passed away on April 9, after he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was 69.

CACCI and the Board of Directors of the Educational Foundation of CACCI sent condolences to the Brooklyn businessman’s family in a statement.

CACCI said: “As President and CEO of CACCI, Hastick is credited for his tireless efforts, which has resulted in the development of a structure that serves the small business community and fosters a climate of unity and harmony among diverse cultures. A sort after motivational speaker, Hastick has convened over 600-business development seminars that bring together the CACCI membership with other entrepreneurs and the wider business community to network and access business resources, to make contacts and explore contracts.

CACCI Board Chairman, Edmund Sadio, “Dr Hastick has given his ALL for the Caribbean Community, may he rest in peace”.

Hastick was a native of Grenada and migrated to the US in 1972.

During his life, Hastick served as a social worker, community advocate, entrepreneur, newspaper publisher, radio, television announcer, and as an elected delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business and as a delegate to the United Nations.

Remembering Dr. Roy Hastick Founder of Caribbean Chamber of Commerce and Industries #CACCI his legacy promoting economic empowerment & #MWBEs in our communities. We'll miss him 😢 Prayers to his family & the community. @CLifeNews@caribnews #COVID19 @NY1 https://t.co/pXRuZ0yzCf — Rodneyse Bichotte (@AMBichotte) April 10, 2020

Hastick has also received numerous awards from US Presidents, Congress and the Governor of New York.