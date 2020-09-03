Business mogul Tony Hart has died

Montego Bay business mogul, Anthony ‘Tony’ Hart has died. He reportedly died on Thursday morning after a long period of illness.

The businessman was primarily responsible for the development in Freeport, Montego Bay. The project created 350 acres of land and four berths for ships and today, is at the heart of the development of the resort town.

Hart’s service to Jamaica spanned more than 60 years, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated on Twitter following news of Hart’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamaican stalwart Tony Hart. Tony’s life exemplified service, having served in many sectors, including politics,” Holness said.

Hart was inducted into the Private Sector Organisation (PSOJ) Hall of Fame and was awarded the fourth highest honour - the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for his distinguished and faithful service to Jamaica.

He retired from the board of Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ), having served as the director of the family-controlled distribution and meat processing company for nine years until his retirement in 2016.

Hart also served as chairman of Air Jamaica Limited; chairman and managing director of the Montego Freeport; chairman of the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship; a director of the Port Handlers, Good Hope Holdings and Cargo Handlers.

Hart was well-known for his humanitarianism which resulted in the establishment of computer centres in several primary schools in western Jamaica.

A graduate of Munro College, Hart was also the recipient of an honorary doctorate from both the University of Technology and Northern Caribbean University.