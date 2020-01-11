Briana Williams opens season with PB 7.27 over 60m in Clemson

Jamaica's 17-year-old sprint sensation Briana Williams opened her 2020 season with a personal best 7.27 seconds in the heats of the women's 60m at the Clemson University's Orange & Purple Elite Invitational on Saturday.

The final is scheduled for later.

Williams' 7.27-second clocking beat her previous personal best of 7.28 seconds, a time she posted in March 2019 to win an elite high school field at New Balance Nationals Indoor.

Jayla Kirkland of Florida State finished second in 7.29 seconds, while Gabriele Cunningham, running attached, was well beaten into third in 7.36 seconds.

The race not only represents the first for Williams but the first for the teenager since being found of 'no-fault' from the Independent Anti-Doping Panel in September 2019 following a positive drug test.

She took an over-the-counter flu remedy at the Jamaican trial in June which had the banned diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide in its components. The young sprinter then decided in September to withdraw from the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, a competition she had qualified for at the Jamaican trials.

Williams, who is based in Florida, will next be in action at the Queen's School/Grace Jackson Invitational in Kingston, Jamaica on January 25, also over 60m.

She is also scheduled to take on a strong field with five Olympians, also over 60m, at the 113th NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, February 8 at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York..