This is how Beenie Man’s Best Reggae Album Grammy Award became the gift that keeps on giving.

On a reflective note in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Billboard.com scoured their archives, harking back to the early 2000s, with a weeklong celebration of the iconic and historically rich year in music.

The first listing to be released featured staff picks of their 100 greatest songs of the 2000s, where the King of the Dancehall – courtesy of his Grammy Award-winning single Girls Dem Sugar featuring R&B chanteuse Mýa – settled in at #84.

See the official music video below for nostalgia...

The track was produced by The Neptunes and released on September 14, 2000, as the second single on Beenie’s studio album Art and Life.

Billboard staffer ‘BG’ explained why Girls Dem Sugar was an obvious pick:

Beenie Man already broke through the American market two years prior with the rugged dancehall crossover Who Am I (Sim Simma). But, as he got more comfortable stateside, he decided to expand his sonic boundaries. And who better to help execute than The Neptunes? Dissecting a portion of Who Am I, the experimental duo transformed the original into a glossy, scratch-heavy club anthem that was elevated by Mýa’s dreamy "If I could be your girl...." coos. – B.G.

September 20 of this year marks the 21st anniversary of the classic Girls Dem Sugar hit. No doubt proud of the news, the Girls Dem Sugar hitmaker shared this inspiring message on his Instagram page.