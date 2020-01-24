Alkaline introduces Young Gunz with 'Riches'

Last week, dancehall star Alkaline introduced a new slate of artistes he dubs the Yung Gunz from his Vendetta Camp with the release of 'Riches', a bouncy new single where they all showcase their microphone skills. The song's release appears to be a power move that signals the artiste's intention to discover, produce and break new artistes in dancehall.

"As an established entertainer yuh know how di dancehall market set. Mi notice say di Gunz dem have a passion fi music and dem just want di exposure. It’s always good to help out di yutes," Alkaline, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, said in a release.

'Riches' is the first release from his Vendetta camp in 2020. On the single, the 'Yung Lawwd' collaborates with the syndicate of talented young artistes - the red hot rookies featured on the single are Sashi Cool, Star Captyn, and Knaxx, all from the Vendetta camp.

Since its release, the song landed at the coveted number one on YouTube's Trending with over 280,000 views.

"So the Gunz dem out," Alkaline said.

The feel-good single is produced by Gegodon Records, who is also a member of the Vendetta Camp. Alkaline is at the peak of his powers as he drops witty, quick-fire lyrics that set up the “gunners” perfectly to deliver the boom with their own distinctive styles.

Given the advance buzz on the single, there are plans to shoot a video for the project.

"Next on Alkaline’s hitlist is the single 'Gladdest Night' which is set to be released in this coming week. Be on the lookout for more work from the Gunz: Sashi Cool, Star Captyn and Knaxx. Go follow up with their movements on IG and Vevio," Kereena Beckford, a member of Alkaline's management team, said in a release.

Alkaline is one of the top dancehall acts in Jamaica. His debut album, New Level Unlocked, was released in March 2016 by DJ Frass Records, eventually topping the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and giving him the accolade of being the first dancehall deejay to have a number one album on the chart for five years.

He is known for the hit singles, "Block and Delete", "After All", "12 PM (Living Good)", "Formula", and "Champion Boy" which was remixed in October 2016 and used in an advertising campaign for the Red Stripe Premier League.'

In September 2016 he was nominated for a MOBO Award for the second time in the Best Reggae Act category.